© Instagram / Britney Spears





Britney Spears has released a new cover for her album “Glory”. Check it out!





Britney Spears has announced on her Instagram page that she used her old image for the 2016 album «Glory» and a song from this album has broken all records.

The legendary «One More Time» singer has re-released her album «Glory» cover recently. Her «Mood Ring» song was one of the treks in this album in 2016. This song is now number one on iTunes Charts beating even Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. It is up to Britney Spears, though, to release a new album or not. She has given much to this world and deserves rest.

Britney Spears' caption to her new album cover reads, «Repurposed this since we didn't use it... You folks wanted a new album cover. Ta da, there you go. What was requested next is out now.» The star is happy to announce that she has released her song «Mood Ring» in the USA now. Before that, it was available in Japan only. She hopes everyone will love her song. Britney's fans confess they are actually in love with the song.

Britney Spears' song «Mood Ring» is currently number one in 18 countries of the world including US, Argentine, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rika and France. Many readers report that this is their favorite song of Britney.