Britney Spears deceives her fans. What a shame!





Britney Spears has shared a recent post on her Instagram page but it turns out to be deceptive. Let's learn the details right now!

Everyone of us knows Britney Spears for her songs «Baby One More Time», «Oops!...I Did It Again», «Toxic» and many others. The legend of pop music is not as popular as she used to be many years ago but she is still loved by her old fans. No one will forget her denim-on-denim look which she was wearing at the 2001 American Music Awards with her then-boygirlfriend, Justin Timberlake. Almost twenty years have passed but Britney has not lost her beauty yet!

In the photos the star has shared these days she looks charming. In her caption, Britney thanks her fans for their support throughout the years! She confesses she reads the comments sometimes but her followers do not believe her at all. They are sure it's her team who's posting this! They are all being fooled by her team!

Britney Spears (or probably her team) has left a daily reminder #8 to vote for her in the category «The Social Celebrity» at the PCAs! Do you think that's Britney who is posting on her social networks?