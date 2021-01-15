© Instagram / Britney Spears





Britney Spears astonishes everyone with her dancing movements





Britney Spears has posted a short video on her Instagram page and her look leaves much to be desired. Watch the video right now!

Britney Spears can be rightfully called a queen of pop with her nine studio albums. Many songs have entered the history of pop-music including «Baby One More Time» and «Oops!...I Did It Again». The star was in love with famous Justin Timberlake; however, their love story stopped in 2002. The star got married afterwards and even gave birth to a child but something went wrong – Britney was too stressed and shaved her head.

© Instagram / Britney Spears





These days, the «Toxic» lady has shared an unexpected video on her Instagram page. In the video, Britney is dancing in a beautiful manner to Chris Isaak's song «Spanish Skies». However, the celebrity's having a strange look. Her hair is wild, while her makeup looks as if she has been crying all day. This looks makes everyone confused. It seems too many viewers have a desire to take a hair brush and brush Britney's hair. It is also necessary to remove unattractive makeup from the star's face.

Britney Spears does not appear to be in a good relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The latter has become popular only due to Britney. Recently, she was trying to make fun at Britney Spears and even revealed some secrets of Britney and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timerlake's relationship.