Britney Spears rebuffed her haters





Britney Spears has not given concerts for several years, but regularly delights fans with new dance videos. However, the singer's clockwork dances are not for everyone: in the comments to the video, Britney often writes that she looks strange when she dances. Spears decided to repel the haters and explained why she didn't have to be perfect.

«I'm trying to master technology on a par with the generation that is going crazy over technology. Honestly, I can't stand it! I record videos for fun, they don't have to be perfect. If you think I have to look perfect when I'm dancing, I'm sorry, I can't do it, «Britney writes.

«Sometimes we just need to have some fun! Dancing brings me joy. I highly recommend them to anyone who lacks fun and joy, «added Spears.

We will remind that in November the singer on deprivation of the father of the right to her guardianship. Britney filed a lawsuit demanding a ban on her father's disposal of her property, but the court ruled against her, ruling that Jamie Spears will remain the star's guardian at least until February 1, 2021, after which the custody case may be reconsidered.

Spears was appointed guardian of the singer in 2008, when after a divorce from Kevin Federline, Britney had a nervous breakdown. Britney then lost custody of her two children. According to rumors, the strict conditions of guardianship do not allow Britney to meet with the children without her father's knowledge and even take a takeaway coffee. In addition, the singer can not marry or have a child without Jamie's consent, she is also forbidden to sign documents, make large purchases and generally manage their finances.

The singer does not comment on the situation with custody, which is why fans decided that she was under house arrest. Some fans believe that the singer's posts carry encrypted messages. For example, commentators asked Britney to wear a yellow thing or post a photo of a pigeon if she needed help, and sometimes the singer responded to their requests. Coincidence or not, no one knows. In any case, we wish Britney good health and hope that she is all right.