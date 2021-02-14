© Instagram / Bruce Willis





"Cosmic Sin" starring Bruce Willis to be released in March





Fantastic action movie «Space Sin» with Bruce Willis will be released on April 22 this year. Currently, a trailer for the film has been published.

In the film's premiere trailer, actors Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo engage in a battle with aliens. The plot of the motion picture tells about the colonization of the Universe by humans in 2523.

An alien civilization discovered by space special forces is preparing to destroy humanity. Retired General James Ford and his assistant Aaron Ryle take on a solution to a conflict that threatens to reach intergalactic proportions.

The directors of the fantastic action movie were Edward Drake and Corey Large. The world premiere of the film is scheduled for March 12, 2021.