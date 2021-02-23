© Instagram / Bruce Willis





Fantastic action "Star Frontier" with Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo





Bruce Willis returns to the sci-fi genre for the first time in a long time! As in the good old days, he has to deal with aliens.

Humanity in the future is faced with a race of alien beings, but already at the first contact it becomes clear that they are much more advanced than Homo sapiens. In the face of uncertainty, earthlings feel fear and hastily strike the first blow.

James Ford (Bruce Willis) and a small group of brave men are sent to the territory of potential invaders in order to destroy them. Perhaps they should have come to visit in peace?

The premiere will take place in theaters in spring 2021.