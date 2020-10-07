© Instagram / Bryce Harper





Bryce Harper tells about his plans for the 2021 baseball year





Bryce Harper has recently shared his thoughts on his Instagram page about the upcoming 2021 year. What is the famous baseball player worried about and what does he expect from his fans? Let's find out the answers to these questions below.

Bryce Harper is known as one of the best baseball right fielders in the country. He plays for the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball (MLB) and proves to be a quite talented player. The star has signed a $330 million contract with the team for 13 years. Baseball center fielder Mike Trout seems to beat Harper in home runs and is considered to be more important as a defensive player. He plays center field, while Harper plays right.

In his Instagram post, Bryce Harper expresses his gratitude to his fans in Philadelphia who have supported their team a lot this year. He decided not to tell what the players of the team need to improve; however, he is sure that there is much to make better. Bryce Harper says «the fans and the City of Philadelphia deserve better plain and simple». He is looking forward to getting back to work and seeing his fans at The Bank next year.

Bryce Harper looks very furious in the pic he has added to his post and he captioned it like this, «Philly I'll ride with you any day! Love y'all! Let's go!» His followers on Instagram comment, «This man is perfect for Philly». However, Bryce Harper does not always succeed on the field. Sometimes he gets hit.