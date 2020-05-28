BTS is going to start a yearly festival “Festa 2020”. Don't miss the event!

© Instagram / BTS





South Korean music band BTS have announced on their official website on Instagram that they will take part in «Festa 2020», a two-wwek festival before their anniversary. They will turn 10 this year!

BTS band was formed in Seoul in 2010 and consists of seven members namely leader RM, vocalists Jungkook, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V, as well as rapper J-Hope. Suga is also known as Agust D. He has written lyrics and produced different tracks on all of their albums. V has chosen this pseudonym since it means «victory». The members of the band love each other and like to organize surprise birthday parties for each other.

It has become known that BTS will participate in the annual festival «Festa 2020» that will last for two weeks. Every day, from May 31 till June 13, the band will please their fans with their songs, dances, videos and photos. What is the most important is that this festival is free.

Everyone of Agust's fans is interested in why he has a long scar on his face. Well, he has revealed that he's a descendent of a royal, which means he is a «descendant to the throne». However, there is a rule that a person cannot be King or Queen if they have a scar. August decided to beat the system and prove that he can become a King despite the scar he's got.