© Instagram / BTS





Why did J-Hope want to leave BTS ?





In 2018, the movie «Burn the Stage», released by the premium YouTube channel YouTube Red, appeared on the screens and told the story of BTS from the beginning until today. In the third episode of the boy band documentary series, one of the members, J-Hope, nearly left the group.

I told them that we need Hoseok and we can't debut without him. I made a lot of effort to convince them, - admitted the leader of the boy band.

© Instagram / BTS





Hoseok had many reasons to leave the team: he missed his family terribly and was not confident in his abilities, but he stayed for the sake of the guys with whom they had to go through thousands of difficult trials.

I came back because I trusted you, - then J-Hope told his friends