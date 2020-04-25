© Instagram / Caitlyn Jenner





Kim Kardashian's stepfather Caitlyn Jenner wants to be a mommy





Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's father and an active participant of «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» Caitlyn Jenner with a net worth of $100 mln have been considering surrogacy.

The stepfather of Kim Kardashian Bruce Jenner, who changed sex and became Caitlyn back in 2015, planned to become a mother.

Since 2017, Caitlin Jenner has been dating Sophia Hutchins, 23, who also became a transgender woman.

According to insiders, the 70-year-old transgender and his lover have been looking for a surrogate mother who could bear a child for them.

The insiders added that Caitlin and Sofia had discussed the issue of creating a family a year ago. Jenner really had ten children, she never had the opportunity to start raising a child as a mom, and she always dreamed about this role.

It is worth noting that now Caitlyn has six biological kids, four stepsons and 14 grandkids. However, the celeb became ready for parenthood not as a father, but as a mother.

By the way, Kim Kardashian once told how she had found her stepfather dressed in a female outfit. The star had to keep his stepfather's weird preferences in a secret for a long time.

Would you let a child be raised in such a family?