© Instagram / Caitlyn Jenner





Caitlyn Jenner is afraid of the sun and that's what the star does!





Before becoming a woman, Caitlyn Jenner had been married to three women - Chrystie Crownover, Linda Thompson, and Kris Jenner – who made her a happy parent of six children including Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn's third wife, Kris, has got four children including Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.

Caitlyn Jenner has been the part of the reality television series «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» since 2007. The net worth of Caitlyn is currently $100. There have been rumors that Caitlyn's current girlfriend is Sophia Hutchins who is 47 years younger. They have been dating since 2018.

These days, Caitlyn Jenner has advertised a cosmetic product she uses when going outside. It is sunscreen called Mylumasol. In the video, the star sprays it all over her face and advises doing the same when getting out in the fresh air and sunshine. Caitlyn wishes everyone to stay safe and protected.

The former professional sportsman, Caitlyn Jenner, became a trans woman in April 2015. She announced her female name in July 2015 and changed her gender in September of the same year.