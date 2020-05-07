 News > Caitlyn Jenner


Caitlyn Jenner impressed everyone riding in a pink car without the roof. Watch the video!
© Instagram / Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner impressed everyone riding in a pink car without the roof. Watch the video!


Linda Davis
2020-05-07 23:28:15

Recently, a cute video appeared on Twitter. It features Caitlyn Jenner riding on a pink Ferrari while wearing a pink raincoat.

70-year old television personality Caitlyn Jenner was married to Kris Kardashian for 24 years. She had also two more wives. As a result, Caitlyn Jenner has become a father to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney, Khloé, Robert and Kim Kardashian.

Being initially a man, Caitlyn Jenner came as a transgender woman in 2015. The Kardashians accepted the news as it is and supported Jenner's decision. Since 2018, there have been rumors that Caitlyn is dating 22-year-old Sophia Hutchins.

In the video, the celebrity is happily sitting on the back seat of a luxurious car. She's having blonde long hair and a bright outfit on. Some readers compare her with Paris Hilton.

According to the interview with Caitlyn Jenner, she has a more formal than romantic relationship with Sophia Hutchins. They see the world similarly and both support transgender people. It is also known that they live together and spend their vacations together.

