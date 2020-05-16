© Instagram / Caitlyn Jenner





Caitlyn Jenner, ex-husband of Kris Jenner, organized a live meeting with her fans





These days, Caitlyn Jenner and her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, organized a live meeting with her fans on Instagram. Let's listen to their conversation.

Caitlyn Jenner was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 till 2015 and has two daughters with the actress, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn also adopted four Kris' children from the first marriage, including Kim Kardashian. All of them star in the series «Keeping Up with the Kardashians».

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins named their live meeting «Friday quarantine check up». Caytlin answered all of her fans' questions. All of her answers were sincere, long and full. Some people reported that they loved listening to Caitlyn's long answers. She shared that she's got a 94-year old mother she likes to visit.

However, not all listeners of the meeting were polite. One of them wrote: «Don't you feel stupid doing this? No one cares.» While another person said: «Why does this remind me of cocaine?» Nevertheless, both ladies sounded adequate and looked good. Here's an abstract from the series «Keeping Up with the Kardashians».