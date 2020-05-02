 News > Cameron Boyce


Cameron Boyce, the "Descendants" star, is still alive in the hearts of people
Cameron Boyce, the "Descendants" star, is still alive in the hearts of people


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-02

Cameron Boyce is known for his role of Carlos in the 2010 comedy movie «Descendants» in which he co-starred Dove Cameron who played daughter of Maleficent, Mal. Later, the young actor starred in the 2011-2015 comedy series «Jessie» in the role of Luke Ross. Musical fantasy movie «Descendants 3» saw the world in 2019.

Sudden Cameron Boyce's death on July 6, 2019 shocked all of his friends, including his «Jessie» co-stars Debby Ryan and Peyton List who were devastated with the news. Cameron died at the age of 20 due to the seizure caused by epilepsy. Skai Jackson loved Cameron Boyce so she has posted many tributes on the Internet since he died.

Cameron Boyce's fans have recently shared the photo depicting baby Gianna and baby Cameron. Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, the daughter of a famous basketball player, Kobe Bryant, died on January 26, 2020, in the helicopter crash together with her father.

Cameron Boyce looks marvellous in the photo. Despite having lived such a short life her managed to do so much! He will never be forgotten by his fans.

