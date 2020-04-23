© Instagram / Cameron Diaz





Cameron Diaz started sharing her makeup tips online. Join in!





Singer Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz dated for four years from 2003 to 2007. They wanted to get married but Cameron declared that she was a commitment-phobe. Nevertheless, in 2015, she married her current husband, guitar player Benji Madden. Now, after five years of trying, the couple has finally got a baby! How was pregnancy possible for Diaz at the age of 47?

Well, the truth is that their daughter was born via surrogacy also known as egg donation. Benji and Cameron tried to conceive via IVF since 2015 and then decided to use surrogacy. Their daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, is only three months old. The girl was born on December 30, 2019. By the way, the couple was introduced by Diaz's friend, Nicole Richie ten months before they got married.

Cameron Diaz has starred in 43 films and six television series. Her first movie was the 1994 comedy «Mask» where the actress played Tina Carlyle. Her net worth has reached $140 million. Cameron has recently announced on her Instagram page that she was going to share makeup tips together with Gucci Westman.

Cameron Diaz invited everyone to join them on IGLive. The first meeting was held yesterday at 4:30 pst. Probably, Cameron will announce the next meeting later on her Instagram page. By the way, her followers love her hair accessories in the form of two parrots!