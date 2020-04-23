 News > Cameron Diaz


Cameron Diaz started sharing her makeup tips online. Join in!
© Instagram / Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz started sharing her makeup tips online. Join in!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-23 18:37:09

Singer Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz dated for four years from 2003 to 2007. They wanted to get married but Cameron declared that she was a commitment-phobe. Nevertheless, in 2015, she married her current husband, guitar player Benji Madden. Now, after five years of trying, the couple has finally got a baby! How was pregnancy possible for Diaz at the age of 47?

Well, the truth is that their daughter was born via surrogacy also known as egg donation. Benji and Cameron tried to conceive via IVF since 2015 and then decided to use surrogacy. Their daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, is only three months old. The girl was born on December 30, 2019. By the way, the couple was introduced by Diaz's friend, Nicole Richie ten months before they got married.

Cameron Diaz has starred in 43 films and six television series. Her first movie was the 1994 comedy «Mask» where the actress played Tina Carlyle. Her net worth has reached $140 million. Cameron has recently announced on her Instagram page that she was going to share makeup tips together with Gucci Westman.

Cameron Diaz invited everyone to join them on IGLive. The first meeting was held yesterday at 4:30 pst. Probably, Cameron will announce the next meeting later on her Instagram page. By the way, her followers love her hair accessories in the form of two parrots!

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...