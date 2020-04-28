© Instagram / Cameron Diaz





Cameron Diaz continues impressing others with her directness. Watch the video!





Some time ago, definitely before the pandemic, Cameron Diaz accepted Gucci Westman as her guest in her house. At the age of 47, the star of the superhero comedy «Mask» looks marvelous even without makeup but the makeup artist makes Cameron even more charming. Let's see their conversation.

Cameron Diaz has been considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, so there is no surprise why she has had so many men in her life. She was dating Justin Timberlake for four years from April 2003; however, their love affair came to an end without continuation. Cameron has been married with guitar player Benji Madden since 2015. She has got a one-month baby with her husband.

Many people find similarities between Cameron Diaz and 48-year old model Carmen Electra who has starred in the 1998 comedy «Welcome to Hollywood». The celebrity proves that she is different. Watch the video she has recently shared on her Instagram page. She confesses she had a blast discussing different things with Gucci Westman, the founder of «Westman-Atelier».

Cameron Diaz stuns with her directness and joyful nature. Her followers love her so much and want to see more videos from her life. Some people mention that Cameron Diaz' two health books have changed their lives, namely «The Body Book» and «Longevity».