 News > Cameron Diaz


Cameron Diaz continues impressing others with her directness. Watch the video!
© Instagram / Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz continues impressing others with her directness. Watch the video!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-28 15:18:39

Some time ago, definitely before the pandemic, Cameron Diaz accepted Gucci Westman as her guest in her house. At the age of 47, the star of the superhero comedy «Mask» looks marvelous even without makeup but the makeup artist makes Cameron even more charming. Let's see their conversation.

Cameron Diaz has been considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, so there is no surprise why she has had so many men in her life. She was dating Justin Timberlake for four years from April 2003; however, their love affair came to an end without continuation. Cameron has been married with guitar player Benji Madden since 2015. She has got a one-month baby with her husband.

Many people find similarities between Cameron Diaz and 48-year old model Carmen Electra who has starred in the 1998 comedy «Welcome to Hollywood». The celebrity proves that she is different. Watch the video she has recently shared on her Instagram page. She confesses she had a blast discussing different things with Gucci Westman, the founder of «Westman-Atelier».

Cameron Diaz stuns with her directness and joyful nature. Her followers love her so much and want to see more videos from her life. Some people mention that Cameron Diaz' two health books have changed their lives, namely «The Body Book» and «Longevity».

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...