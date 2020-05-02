© Instagram / Cameron Diaz





Like a granny! Cameron Diaz shocked fans in a video without filters





As you know, 47-year-old actress from «The Mask» and «The Holiday» Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child. But this fact hasn't impressed fans more than the recent appearance of Justin Timberlake's ex in a video without any filters!

Recently, the trend towards naturalness has become more and more popular on social networks: well-known personalities, bloggers and influencers have been appearing on live broadcasts and Stories without filters and makeup. Cameron Diaz decided to join the flash mob and went live without filters.

There was almost no makeup on the actress: Cameron only slightly accented the shape of her eyebrows and applied pink lipstick. Perhaps, she wanted to show her real look supporting the girls who are afraid to go online with their real appearance.

It is also interesting that Cameron was talking with her friend and makeup artist Gucci Westman, and that attracted even more attention from fans who did not expect to see Cameron without the filters which they were so used to over the years of using Instagram.

Many followers supported the courage of the actress and admired her self-confidence. But, of course, among the commentators there also were those who advised the celeb to use some kind of filter in order not to «scare people».

What do you think? Do you like makeup? Or is it useless?