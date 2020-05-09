© Instagram / Cameron Diaz





Cameron Diaz can impress anyone riding on a red motorcycle! Check it out!





Recently, the fans of Cameron Diaz have shared a poster of the actress' movie in which she co-starred Tom Cruise. You haven't seen anything of the kind!

Cameron Diaz has starred in so many movies but she is the most prominent for her role of a breakneck blonde in the 1994 comedy film «The Mask» in which she co-starred Jim Carrey.

Cameron Diaz also co-starred famous Christina Applegate in the romantic comedy «The Sweetest Thing» in 2002. If you have much free time, you will want to watch the great movie «Knight and Day» starring Tom Cruise. The couple's chemistry will undoubtedly raise your spirits. Just take a look at this bold couple! Cameron Diaz is riding on a motorcycle while sitting on Tom Cruise who is driving the vehicle!

It seems Cameron Diaz can perfectly cope with any role. In «The Mask» she performed the role of a tender and at the same time brave and sexy blonde.