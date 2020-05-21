© Instagram / Cameron Diaz





Cameron Diaz, the actress from “The Mask”, conducted a live science conversation





Yesterday, Cameron Diaz had an interesting talk with Ara Katz, the founder of the company «Seed» on Instagram. Learn a lot of useful information in the following exciting video!

At the age of 47, Cameron Diaz has not only become a worldwide-known actress but also a mother of a beautiful daughter. Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden was born on December 30. Cameron seems to have been very happy with her husband musician Benji Madden for five years already.

Cameron Diaz's chat with Ara Katz, the founder of company «Seed» was dedicated to the important topic of the Microbiome. In Cameron's opinion, this is «the most cutting edge science in well-being and health». Bacteria can really improve human and planetary health). People from many different countries joined Cameron Diaz' online conversation including from England, Australia, Philippines, Chile, Argentina, Turkey and many others.

These days, Cameron Diaz talked with Amy Silveno about beekeepers' natural foods, the foods that are considered to be super-nutritious for human beings. Take a look at it on YouTube. You will undoubtedly find something useful for yourself.