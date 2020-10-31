© Instagram / Cameron Diaz





Cameron Diaz almost died during her friend's wild trick. Watch the video!





Cameron Diaz has shared a thrilling video on her Instagram page. Lucking, the actress survived during the trick!

Cameron Diaz has been a happy wife of American musician Benji Madden since January 2015. The unusual couple shocked everyone with their decision to get pregnant and to have a baby despite the actress' age. They welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019. It seems «The Mask» star is still in love with her husband; however, Cameron Diaz did not forget about her career as well. It has brought her the net worth of $140 million. In addition, she is a very business-oriented person. She has launched her own wine brand.

In the video the celebrity has shared on Instagram, she is drinking red wine from a large glass while her friend, Leslie Mann, is jumping over her on her roller-skates. Cameron looks happy and a little drunk. Her caption to the video reads, «Avaline red is here! Rolling into a store near you! Leslie Mann you are my skating queen!» This video made happy so many of Cameron's followers! Some of them say this is the cutest thing they have seen lately.

Cameron Diaz has told about launching her own wine brand. Those who have tried her wine love it a lot.