Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes became a meme about zombies
News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-26 18:58:41

Netizens saw 21-year-old Shawn Mendes and 23-year-old Camila Cabello from «Fifth Harmony» (who are rumored to stop dating) taking a walk in Miami and didn't understand anything. The couple looked sleepy and walked extremely slowly - and the fans could not resist making a meme about zombies.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are now one of the most popular couples among pop stars. The Canadian singer and the Cuban-American musician and performer of «Havana» have been friends since 2014-2015 and provoked fans to think about the relationship between them, but officially confirmed the romance only in October 2019.

Since then, young people have been practically inseparable, and it is not surprising that celebrities decided to isolate themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic together.

Due to the quarantine, the couple came to Cabello's cottage in Miami, where they pleased the fans with a home concert. Despite the conditions of self-isolation, young people still arranged some short walks and one of them fell on paparazzi's cameras.

In the video, Shawn and Camila walked down the street holding hands, but they did it very, very slowly and sleepily. So, users of Twitter, clearly scratched their heads, trying to guess why the couple looked so weirdly.

Most people were sure that Mendes and Cabello deliberately walked in this way to cause gossips in the press and social networks. If so, a couple can be congratulated: they succeeded. After all, while some fans were discussing the video, others admitted that the heroes of movies about zombie apocalypse looked exactly like that. What do you think?

