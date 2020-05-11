© Instagram / Camila Cabello





Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' girlfriend, told who showed her what love is





In her fresh Instagram post, Camila Cabello revealed who was the one to teach her love and it's not her boyfriend!

The former member of the music band «Fifth Harmony» has never been as sincere and honest. She has confessed that she is a friend to Ariana Grande, she loves her and she often contacts her just to ask how she's doing. Camila Cabello has had a great relationship with her mother and she claims that it is her who taught her love.

The celebrity has shared an awesome photo on her Instagram page. It depicts her mom holding her little daughter in her arms and pampering her. How sweet both of them are! The caption to the photo reads, «if I know what love is, it is because of you». Happy Mother's Day!

Camila Cabello appreciates each of her fans. Recently, she has publicly shared one of her fans' posts in which a young girl is telling about her love for Camila. Cabello answered: «I love you». The celebrity has been inspiring to many of her fans due to her kind heart and the art she makes.