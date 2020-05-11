 News > Camila Cabello


Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' girlfriend, told who showed her what love is
© Instagram / Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' girlfriend, told who showed her what love is


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-11 17:44:02

In her fresh Instagram post, Camila Cabello revealed who was the one to teach her love and it's not her boyfriend!

The former member of the music band «Fifth Harmony» has never been as sincere and honest. She has confessed that she is a friend to Ariana Grande, she loves her and she often contacts her just to ask how she's doing. Camila Cabello has had a great relationship with her mother and she claims that it is her who taught her love.

The celebrity has shared an awesome photo on her Instagram page. It depicts her mom holding her little daughter in her arms and pampering her. How sweet both of them are! The caption to the photo reads, «if I know what love is, it is because of you». Happy Mother's Day!

Camila Cabello appreciates each of her fans. Recently, she has publicly shared one of her fans' posts in which a young girl is telling about her love for Camila. Cabello answered: «I love you». The celebrity has been inspiring to many of her fans due to her kind heart and the art she makes.

  TOP

Nicole Kidman, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, left Scientology church Nicole Kidman, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, left Scientology church
Chris Evans, “The Avengers” star, wished a Happy Mother's Day to his mother! Chris Evans, “The Avengers” star, wished a Happy Mother's Day to his mother!
Leonardo DiCaprio encourages everyone to support Navajo Nation during the pandemic Leonardo DiCaprio encourages everyone to support Navajo Nation during the pandemic
Zendaya can impress any man wearing her boohoo collection clothes! Look at the beauty! Zendaya can impress any man wearing her boohoo collection clothes! Look at the beauty!
Emma Watson, the “Harry Potter” star, met Margot Robbie at Met Gala Emma Watson, the “Harry Potter” star, met Margot Robbie at Met Gala
Jojo Siwa organized a backyard concert for her fans! Jojo Siwa organized a backyard concert for her fans!
Julianne Hough presented a new house to her mother on Mother's Day! What an amazing daughter! Julianne Hough presented a new house to her mother on Mother's Day! What an amazing daughter!
Shia LaBeouf was seen working out with a young lady! She looks like Mia Goth! Shia LaBeouf was seen working out with a young lady! She looks like Mia Goth!
Ryan Gosling, the “Drive” star, can't hide himself from paparazzi! Ryan Gosling, the “Drive” star, can't hide himself from paparazzi!
Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, is sick and tired of working from home! Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, is sick and tired of working from home!
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old