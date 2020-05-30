© Instagram / Camila Cabello





Camila Cabello had an acoustic session on YouTube. Watch it right now!





Camila Cabello has shared a small part of her acoustic session she conducted these days on YouTube. Her voice is incomparable and Camila herself is stunning!

Camila Cabello has been dating Canadian singer Shawn Mendes for many months already and does not hide her happiness from their love story. They seem to be a harmonious couple despite Camila's diagnosis of obsessive–compulsive disorder. Fortunately, this mental disorder does not interfere with Cabello's career and friendship with other people. For example, she has been in a close friendly relationship with Ariana Grande.

© Instagram / Camila Cabello





These days, Camila Cabello had an acoustic session on YouTube. It was a mini jam session in cooperation with Mastercard. Camila confesses in her post that it was fun for her to do an acoustic session because she usually does about three takes at the last chorus of a song when she is writing. Then they comp the best ad libs of each take and put them together, but this was all one take. The singer presented a small part of the concert but her fans are truly amazed. They call her «queen of bedroom performances».

Camila Cabello has posted a part of her song she performed along with David Bisbal on her official Twitter page. She confesses she really misses these times and will never forget these precious moments!