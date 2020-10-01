Camila Cabello: “Humans are a product of the natural world”

© Instagram / Camila Cabello





Camila Cabello has shared a touching post on her Instagram in which she reveals her worries about nature. However, her message turns out to be nothing more than an instrument for manipulation.

Camila Cabello is known to have been dating singer Shawn Mendes for a few years already; however, there have emerged some rumors about their breakup. The former member of music band «Fifth Harmony» does not confirm or deny the rumors. What is known for sure, though, is that Camila is in a close friendly relationship with Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

The celebrity has shared David Attenborough's video about the importance of saving nature. Cabello says this absolutely breaks her heart. In the beginning of her message it seems that she is truly worried about the natural world around us; however, in the end, she links her post to the election and the importance of human voting.

While some Camila Cabello's followers admire her and say she has a great kind heart using her platform for sharing such things, others don't like her speak about politics. Recently, Camila Cabello revealed reasons for her possible separation from Shawn Mendes.