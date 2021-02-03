© Instagram / Camila Cabello





Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello will play in the new Cinderella in 2021





In February 2021, another version of the famous fairy tale «Cinderella» in the musical-comedy style will be released.

The director and screenwriter of the new «Cinderella» was Kay Cannon - an American, three-time Emmy nominee. She is well known for the musical film «Perfect Voice» in several parts. In 2018, Cannon shot the comedy «There will be no sex», and in 2021 will release «Cinderella».

The plot of the tale remained unchanged. Cinderella is a modest and meek girl who suffers from the abuse of her stepmother's two half-sisters. With the appearance of the stepmother and her daughters in the house, the life of the main character turned into a real nightmare. She was given all the household chores and made a maid, and the girl was forced to obey. The conflict escalates when the sisters and stepmother begin to gather for the ball. There they hope to impress the public and find princes for whom they could marry.

Cinderella herself is played by Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello. She became famous thanks to the X-Factor project, where she participated as a vocalist, and today she is engaged not only in singing, but also in cinema.

Her heroine gets a unique chance thanks to the godmother fairy. She gives the girl a dress, shoes and a carriage on which you can go to the ball. At the ball Cinderella will cause a sensation and find her love. And although the plot of this tale is well known to all, the new film is on the list of most anticipated premieres. It promises to be bright, interesting and fun.