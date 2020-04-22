Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson's girlfriend, took part in the release of Fiona Apple's new album

 News > Cara Delevingne


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-22 18:24:05

Cara Delevingne is known to be a bisexual. She was dating singer St. Vincent from June 2015 to September 2016. The model has been in a love relationship with actress Ashley Benson since summer 2018. Cara dreams to marry her girlfriend one day.

Cara Delevingne has also starred in a number of movies. One of her most successful films is the 2016 comedy «Suicide squad» where the actress played June Moone. Cara has recently shared on her Instagram page that it was an honor for her to help singer Fiona Apple to release her new album «Fetch the Bolt Cutters».

The star left the following caption on her Instagram page: «So proud of you Fiona! Her new album «Fetch the Bolt Cutters» is out now - I feel so lucky to have been a part of it (as well as my dogs!) and to make a small cameo on the title track. Stream it now.»

In the photos, you can see the process of making Fiona's album. Cara Delevingne looks involved in the process and happy to help her friend. Hopefully, her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, won't be jealous when she sees these pics.

