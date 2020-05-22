© Instagram / Cara Delevingne





Cara Delevingne is hanging out with Kaia Gerber. Where is her girlfriend?





Cara Delevingne has posted a number of photos and videos on her Instagram. She's spending time with other girls but Ashley Benson is not nearby.

Cara Delevingne was in a love relationship with her girlfriend, actress Ashley Benson, for a few years; however, it seems their love story has come to an end after Cara saw Ashley kissing rapper G-Eazy. Delevigne was rumored to be dating singer Selena Gomez several years ago; however, it was not so.

© Instagram / Cara Delevingne





These days, Cara Delevingne has shared a few pics and a video on her Instagram page showing her hanging out together with Kaia Gerber. They are having so much fun together! In fact, in her post, Cara expressed her happiness of making her directorial debut on a nice song by Rainsford and starring Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin. She is proud of her friends. To watch the video follow her link in bio.

Cara Delevingne loves her friends so much and she is proud of them. Watch the amazing official video to the song of Rainsford «Crying In The Mirror». Hopefully, you will love it.