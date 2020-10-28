© Instagram / Cara Delevingne





Cara Delevingne cried. Who is to blame?





Cara Delevingne confessed in the last post on her Instagram page that she cried. What could make her cry? Let's find out!

Cara Delevingne is not only a famous model but also an actress best known for her role of Enchantress in the 2016 action adventure film «Suicide Squad». Cara has been dating actress Ashley Benson since June 2019. Both celebrities starred in «Pretty Little Liars» in the previous year. Today the couple live together but aren't official married. There have been rumors about a love affair of Cara Delevingne and Halsey lately. Probably, the girls decided to revenge their partners - Ashley and G-Eazy - who started dating behind their backs.

The model has shared a cute video on her official Instagram page. It shows a couple of professional dancers dancing in a very unusual and beautiful way. Cara confessed that she cried when she watched this video for the first time and then watched it three more times. Most of her followers love it too saying these are the best dancers in the world; however, some people do not appreciate their talent.

