Cara Delevingne's ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson breaks up with rapper G-Eazy





In May last year, it became known that the ex-lover of Cara Delevingne, actress Ashley Benson, is dating G-Eazy, the same rapper who was in a relationship with singer Halsey. It all started when Ashley and G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, spotted together at The Apple Pan restaurant in Los Angeles - the paparazzi captured how they kissed. Their romance was gaining momentum, but not for long: according to Page Six, the couple broke up after 9 months of romance.

Recall that the news that 28-year-old Cara Delevingne and 31-year-old Ashley Benson broke up after two years of relationship, appeared in May 2020. This was reported by a verified People source, noting that the girls have not been together since April.

They had their ups and downs, but now it's over

- said an insider who is in the circle of Kara and Ashley, without specifying what caused the discord. Delevingne and Benson were last seen together in March - after the United States introduced forced self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. And it seems that this joint self-isolation had a negative effect on the girls' relationship.

The girls announced their relationship in the summer of 2019: on June 14, Kara confessed her feelings by posting on Instagram a video of their kiss with Ashley, and on June 17, at the TrevorLIVE Gala concert, she publicly spoke about the affair with the actress, stating that they had been together for a year. After the media, they actively began to write about the engagement of the stars, and later about their secret wedding.

Allegedly, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson staged a ceremony in Las Vegas, spending only 245 pounds sterling on it (this is less than 20 thousand rubles), and a select circle of relatives and friends - Charlize Theron, the Jonas brothers, Sophie Turner and others - became guests at the holiday. The rumors were not confirmed, and Delevingne's relationship with Benson was never officially recorded.