Ardent blonde Cara Delevingne radically changed her hairstyle
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-03-05 16:58:03
Popular British model and actress Cara Delevingne has decided to welcome spring in a new look.
So, an ardent blonde made a cascade haircut and repainted in a dark color. The celebrity showed her reincarnation to fans on her Instagram page. Kara posted a selfie where she appeared in a new look and with unusual makeup - the top model put on LGBT flags on her lower eyelids.
Fans of the 28-year-old star rated her new in the comments below the post.
