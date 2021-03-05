© Instagram / Cara Delevingne





Ardent blonde Cara Delevingne radically changed her hairstyle





Popular British model and actress Cara Delevingne has decided to welcome spring in a new look.

So, an ardent blonde made a cascade haircut and repainted in a dark color. The celebrity showed her reincarnation to fans on her Instagram page. Kara posted a selfie where she appeared in a new look and with unusual makeup - the top model put on LGBT flags on her lower eyelids.

© Instagram / Cara Delevingne





Fans of the 28-year-old star rated her new in the comments below the post.

Handsomely

So cute

Wow! Stunning

