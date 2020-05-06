 News > Cardi B


The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed!
© Instagram / Cardi B

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-06 13:52:46

As you possibly know, the 27-year-old friend of Nicki Minaj and rapper Offset's wife with the net worth of $ 24 mln was hospitalized back in March 2020. Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar explained this event with some pain in her stomach – but was that the real reason?

Health problems always made us nervous and worried, and this became especially essential in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, more and more people are beginning to listen to the authorities and sit at home, in order not to endanger their lives and the lives of their loved ones. However, unfortunately, we sometimes cannot control the situation.

On March 31, it became known that Cardi B was sent to the hospital! She was brought there by ambulance. Later she was sent there again – and this time doctors became concerned the celeb could be infected with COVID-19.

The performer of «I Like It» posted a photograph with a hospital bracelet on her wrist, stating that she had experienced serious stomach problems for four days. This was the reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B.

The performer also was quick to assure fans that the coronavirus test that she had been done in the hospital showed a negative result. However, today it turned out to be positive! Get well, Cardi!

