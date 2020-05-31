© Instagram / Cardi B





Cardi B is giving away $20,000! Don't lose your chance to get the money!





Cardi B has announced on her Instagram page that she is giving $5,000 to each of four people who wins in GoGiveaways action.

Cardi B is not just a talented singer but also an active political activist and a makeup specialist. She has released a cosmetic line called «Washpoppin». Cardi B dated rapper Offset for a couple of years. Last time the couple appeared together was at a Super Bowl 2019 Event. A few months later, Cardi B announced on Instagram that they had broken up. The star has a difficult character and is hard to get along with. For instance, two years ago, Cardi B was fighting with rapper Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion in September 2018.

Cardi B has joined GoGiveaways and promises to give away $20,000 to four people in these hard times. Although her GoGiveaways team cannot control the effects of Covid-19 they hope to make a difference in the lives of some people. To get a chance to win, you need to go to @gogiveaways_official, follow everyone they're following and tag a friend in the comments.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are still in a bad relationship. But why are they fighting? Let's find out the reasons in the following video on YouTube.