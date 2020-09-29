Cardi B has never been more proud. Her poster can be seen in the street!
By: Margaret Wilson
2020-09-29 23:51:09
Cardi B has shared a photo on her Instagram page depicting a banner with her portrait standing in one of the streets in New York! She is as happy as a child!
Cardi B was married to rapper Offset for three years; however, she has recently filed for divorce. Being married to Cardi B the rapper released song «Clout» the lyrics of which he wrote on his own. It seems Cardi B stopped fighting with Nicki Minaj. The two women had criticized each other too much lately.
The singer has boasted that her banner can be found in Highbridge. She feels especially good because she used to walk in that street every day. Cardi B likes seeing her face in the hood she comes from. There is the Chinese Spanish spot in the corner of the photo, thoug.
Cardi B is loved by her fans who call her a legend. So, it's no surprise that she feels self-confident. The star recently declared that she could 'date any man' she wants. After her breakup with Offset, she enjoys male attention; however, the singer is only interested in the career at the moment.