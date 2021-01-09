© Instagram / Cardi B





Cardi B gets a lot of names as she shocks everyone with her new look





Cardi B has shown her new outfit on her Instagram page, which impressed her followers so much that they have given her different names. Some of them are accurate.

Cardi B has collaborated with Nicki Minaj a lot. As a result we're have several of their songs including «Fun Time». Recently Cardi B has hinted that she's going to release another song with Nicki Minaj. Cardi B has alo collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion and created a highly provocative song called «WAP». Your ears will be blessed to hear it, but God will certainly be disappointed since the lyrics of this song is too dirty. Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (Cardi B's personal name) has been married with rapper Rapper Offset since and has two-year old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

© Instagram / Cardi B





Cardi B looks unusual wearing black and purple bra and pants of an unusual design. The outlook is finished with golden bracelets, pink boots and a uniquely designed bag. At this point, Cardi's followers on Instagram have given her interesting names including super political puppet, la rubia queen, Godiva (God's gift), Blotched Bardi, wonder woman, bodak yellow, Cardi Venom, BardiBacardi, Terpsicardi, skunkiana, Mileena, goofy goober, super wapper/whopper, psycho ranger pink, Black Panthot, WAPINGA, Silicon Valley Girl, etc.

Cardi B seems to be impressed with what happened at the Capitol yesterday. She shared the post on her Twitter page, «Don't let the bullshit that went on yesterday have you thinking this is going to be another shitty year». The star believes this year is going to be a good one.