© Instagram / Cardi B





How much does Cardi B cost to maintain her appearance after plastic surgery and injections?





Don't think that problems end with improvement. The new body must be literally supported so that it continues to delight. Using the example of Cardi B, we tell you how much it will cost.

Recently, an excerpt from an old interview with the singer surfaced on the Web, where she told how she first did lipofilling of the buttocks - an increase using autologous fat transplant - in the basement of the Bronx. The idea almost turned into a tragedy. In the process, Cardi became very painful, so it was decided to finish the work next time. When she returned to the doctor, he had already been sent to prison for illegal practice.

© Instagram / Cardi B





Why did Cardi go to the basement and not to the clinic? Because all the strippers of the club where she herself worked as a stripper did this. They were guided by a well-known rule: if no one died, why pay more?

The star remembered this story in response to a question about plastic, as if hinting that in other places she has everything of her own. But her rare «pre-popularity» photographs show otherwise. Without a medical degree, changes in the position and color of the teeth, the shape of the nose, and the volume of the chest are noticeable. As a child and teenager, Cardi was skinny with normal, slightly crowded teeth and a fairly large nose.

After closely examining Cardi's photo, a plastic surgeon familiar to the author said that by the standards of Hollywood, her degree of remodeling was average. «The maximum then - a sex change?» - clarified the editor accepting this text. It turns out not. By standard, the maximum change is about three more operations. But modern aesthetic specialists - cosmetologists, surgeons, dentists - are unanimous in the opinion that beauty procedures do not so much solve problems as provide motivation to change the way of life. And the question is not about veneers and breasts. All this beauty must still be preserved.