© Instagram / Cardi B





Cardi B in Sparkling Pink Balmain Outfit for a Romantic Dinner





The singer went on a romantic mini-vacation last weekend. The singer was accompanied on vacation by her husband, rapper Offset (the couple recently announced a divorce, but then reconciled), and daughter Chiari.

During the day, the star couple ride on a yacht and, like lovers, walk along the beach, and in the evening they land on the shore and have dinner in one of the luxurious restaurants. It seems that this vacation will benefit the family. The rapper posted romantic confessions to his wife on social networks, and the singer herself looked quite happy.

And even in the hot resorts of Tulum, the American singer managed to look like on stage - the star wore a sparkling mesh tunic on the beach during the day, and in the evening she wore a seductive shiny Balmain set: a skirt with an endless slit and a top that does not hide her breasts, but only emphasizes it. For the evening look, the singer chose large earrings with diamonds.

Cardi loves maximalism in everything. If the nails, then long, like the polar night, if the jewels, then such that sparkle like a lighthouse in the night. And if you really rest, then so that you can immediately see - the star is coming.

Cardi deserved her vacation, her new video Up was recently released, directed by Ukrainian stylist and clip maker Tanya Muinho. The video was watched by over 44 million people.