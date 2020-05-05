 News > Celine Dion


Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour”
Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour”


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-05

Celine Dion is deeply appreciated for her incredibly beautiful songs and manner of singing. In 2004, she sang «The Prayer» song in duet with legendary Gianna Nannini. It was included into the album «Miracle». In 2006, the star performed a wonderful song «Ama credi e vai» («Because We Believe») with the same singer. The song entered album «Because We Believe (Ama Credi E Vai)».

Celine Dion's trek «My Heart Will Go On» was released in 1997 and was used in the well-known movie «Titanic» with Leonardo DiCaprio. The song can be found in the album «Let's Talk About Love». For any of Celine Dion's fans it is an honor to attend her concert. Probably this is the reason why they celebrate the anniversaries of her tours.

These days, the fans of Celine Dion have shared a great number of her photos taken during the «Taking Chances World Tour» that was made ten years ago. They are celebrating the tenth anniversary of the release of that concert's DVD and CD. Many of the readers of the post declare that they saw Celine during the tour.

Celine Dion's fans love her very much and are sure she is the greatest singer ever. Some of them claim they can't wait to see her live later this year.

