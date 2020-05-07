 News > Celine Dion


Celine Dion experienced drastic weight loss. Does she have anorexia?
© Instagram / Celine Dion

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-07 15:01:23

These days, Celine has shared a nice video in which she is dancing smiling and entertaining but there is one problem. She has experienced significant weight loss lately!

Celine Dion is a famous Canadian singer who is well-known for her song «My Heart Will Go On». The trek entered the legendary film «Titanic» and will live in the memory of the 1990's generation forever.

The singer mainly sings in French and English; however, she performed one of her songs in Italian. It is a song by Andrea Bocelli «Ama credi e vai («Because we believe»). Dion performed it in duet with Gianna Nannini.

In the video, you can see Celine Dion wearing an unusual white dress with numerous pendants which start flying to the sides when the star is dancing. Last year on this day, she was dancing her way to the Met Gala! These are some episodes of behind the scenes.

Celine Dion has lately lost a lot of weight but, according to her recent interview, she has no anorexia. She just works hard, which why she cannot gain weight. Besides, she can joke very well!

