© Instagram / Celine Dion





Celine Dion thanked nurses for their service in an amazing video!





Celine Dion wished a happy International Nurses Day to all people who serve others during these difficult times. Watch the marvelous gratitude video that features other celebrities as well!

Celine Dion has become the performer of such legendary treks as «Because You Loved Me» and «Ama credi e vai» («Because we believe») (Duet with Gianna Nannini). Her song «My Heart Will Go On» is considered to be the symbol of the beloved movie «Titanic».

It was International Nurses Day yesterday, and Celine Dion became the part of an amazing gratitude video you can see now on her Instagram page. With this video, Celine wants to extend her «profound gratitude to all of the men and women who keep us safe and healthy». She thanks them for their service, courage and kindness. The video also features other famous people of America.

In the time of quarantine, Celine Dion performed her song «Une chance qu'on s'a» with many other artists from her home province of Quebec. According to the singer, all proceeds will go to Les Petits Frères and Sos Violence Conjugale. The song is now on all streaming services.