Celine Dion Courage World Tour will be resumed in 2021. Check out the dates!





Celine Dion has informed her fans on Instagram that her Courage World Tour will be postponed till the next year due to the pandemic.

Celine Dion's song «My Heart Will Go On» will stay in the memory of many people for a long time. In 1998, Céline Dion performed «The Prayer» song with legendary Andrea Bocelli. But not all people are pleased with Dion. There have been many disputes about Celine Dion's drastic weight loss. Some people think she suffers from anorexia and bulimia; however, the singer has declared she has none of these diseases. In addition to working hard, Dion lost her husband, René Angélil, in 2016.

All of the Courage World Tour show dates were rescheduled and announced for Europe. You can find your city in the list provided by Celine Dion on her Instagram page. The singer wonders who's going to be there, and many of her followers answer that they are looking forward to seeing her. However, the citizens of the USA haven't been informed about the tour changes yet.

In the following video, it was David Foster, the author of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's song «The Prayer», who invited the singers to the stage. This song was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.