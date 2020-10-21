Celine Dion's popular song got onto “My 90s Playlist” this week. Listen to its history right now!

© Instagram / Celine Dion





Celine Dion has informed her fans on Twitter that her song «My Heart Will Go On» appeared on this week's episode of «My 90s Playlist». What a great chance to learn the history of creating the song.

There have been many disputes about Celine Dion's tremendous weight loss lately. While some people are worried about her health, others speculate on the rumors about the celebrity's possible anorexia. The truth is that the singer has never been overweight and is already sick and tired of explaining that she cannot simply gain weight even sticking to the normal nutrition regime since she works too much. There is no doubt, that it is Celine's singing that makes her unique, especially with such legendary songs as «The Prayer,» «The Power Of Love» and «Ashes».

© Instagram / Celine Dion





In her recent post on Twitter, the star has announced that «in celebration of «My Heart Will Go On», this week's episode of My 90s Playlist takes a look back at the magic that went into creating the song». You can listen to it on Apple Podcasts. What a great song and the story behind it! Celine has worked with many other singers within her music career, including Luciano Pavarotti and Barbra Streisand; however, her fans are asking for new content.

These days, Seahorse sang Celine Dion's «My Heart Will Go On» on «The Masked Singer». Who do you think is hiding underneath the costume? They say that might be Tori Kelly. We'll find out later.