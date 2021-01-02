Chance the Rapper confessed what Christmas means to him. No one has expected this!

© Instagram / Chance the Rapper





Chance the Rapper confessed what Christmas means to him.





Chance the Rapper has recently shared his opinion of Christmas on his Instagram page. How can his followers understand it?

Chance the Rapper is a master of rapping. His third mixtape «Coloring Book» made along with Lido, band «The Social Experiment» and Kaytranada has become very popular. The rapper cooperates with other musicians. His collaboration with DaBaby and MadeinTYO gave birth to song «Hot Shower» in 2019. In September, 2020 Chance The Rapper participated in the process of creating song «Holy» with Justin Bieber. The song has got over 101 mln views on YouTube. Chance The Rapper is in a friendly relationship with rapper Kanye West and even supported his run for President. Chance the Rapper does not seem to have a good relationship with Dionne Warwick, the queen of Twitter. The latter has openly teased the singer a lot lately.

Chance the Rapper has shared a powerful monologue from Bill Murray on his Instagram page. The actor tells the monologue about the importance of Christmas in one of the rapper's favorite Christmas movies: «Scrooged». Bill Murray says Christmas is all about belief in miracles. Chance the Rapper certainly believes in miracles. He says in his message he loves when an actor delivers to camera in films and speaks directly to the audience.

Two weeks ago, Chance the Rapper organized a virtual concert called «Chi-Town Christmas». It was an amazing, creative and lyrically insane concert. The singer gives out a lot of free content. You can watch the concert right now!