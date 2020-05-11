 News > Channing Tatum


Channing Tatum and Adam Driver behave like gays! Look at these photos!
© Instagram / Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver behave like gays! Look at these photos!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-11 22:23:45

Channing Tatum's fans have shared a few photos on Instagram depicting him in the company of his comedy drama «Logan Lucky» co-star, Adam Driver. The actors look like gays!

Channing seems to be unlucky with women. At first, he divorced from his wife, actress Jenna Dewan, after ten years of marriage. Then he started dating singer Jessie J and split with her after a couple of months. The «Magic Mike» star seems to have changed his sexual orientation.

In the photos, Channing Tatum poses along with Adam Driver. They're hugging each other as if they are more than just co-stars or even friends! Just look at the way Channing looks at Adam! He's having more fun hugging him than holding a Oscar! These are certainly just jokes… In reality, their fans love both actors a lot and want a reunion with them both! «Logan Lucky» is really a good movie!

Few people know that Channing Tatum worked as a stripper in far 1999. His professional name was «chan crawford». He is much hotter now than he was twenty years ago, though.

