Channing Tatum supported a new singer. Learn who it is!





These days, the actor has shown his support and respect for a new singer Camper. Just listen to his singing! You're going to be amazed!

Channing Tatum was married to actress Jenna Dewanfor ten years; however, their marriage broke, since both of them found new partners. At present, his wife is married to another man and has got a little baby with him. However, Channing is not as happy. His relationship with singer Jessie J is not as easy as it may seem. The couple constantly faces their ups and downs.

Channing Tatum has presented the first single by Camper on his official Instagram. It sounds great! This is how Channing captioned it: «They call him camper! And this is his first single off an insanely special project. Sending it up for him. He deserves it. Get'em Camper!» Even though some of the actor's followers don't understand who it is, they love his singing.

Even though Channing Tatum is not with Jenna Dewan any longer, there are precious moments they still share. A few years ago, they participated in the «Lip Sync Battle» show. This is their winning moment!