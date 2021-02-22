© Instagram / Channing Tatum





New Lost City D starring Sanda Bullock and Channing Tatum Gets Release Date





Paramount has announced that the romantic action-comedy Lost City D will be released in the United States on April 15, 2022.

InterMedia reminds: the main roles in the tape will be played by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

The tape, similar in style to Romance with a Stone, tells the story of a writer (Bullock) who believes that there is nothing worse than being stuck on a press tour with a model from the cover of her latest book (Tatum).

However, the kidnapping attempt takes them on a dangerous jungle adventure that proves that life can be much stranger and more romantic than fiction on paper.