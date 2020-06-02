© Instagram / Charlie Puth





Charlie Puth supports the black community and is amazed with some of them





Charlie Puth is truly concerned with the destiny of black people whom he considers clever and talented. Take a look at the black guy Puth is amazed with.

At the age of 28, Charlie Puth has become not just a famous singer and author of numerous songs but also a talented actor. His lyrics are always unique and soaked with Charlie's own character. The singer has collaborated with some other singers. For instance, his cooperation with Wiz Khalifa resulted in the birth of the song «See You Again» in 2015, which has become one of the favorite ones for his fans.

© Instagram / Charlie Puth





Charlie Puth has recently shared a wonderful video on his Instagram page depicting a young talented guy named Keedron Bryant. He has written a beautiful song that is so powerful! Puth says, «while I was listening to you sing, this chord progression was playing in my head, and I thought it would compliment your voice very well». The star encourages everyone to watch Keedron's original video. You can find the link in his story. Also text «Floyd» to 55156 and word «justice» to 668366.

Charlie Puth has posted a video featuring the arrest of a lack man. The policemen think he is a criminal, put on handcuffs on his wrists and only then check out his documents only to find out that they are mistaken and that this is a wrong guy. Puth captioned the video, «The year is 2020 and this is happening. The changes we need to make need to be prolonged beyond viral videos because unfortunately, this happens everyday and most of the time it isn't filmed.»