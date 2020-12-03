© Instagram / Charlie Puth





Charlie Puth does not look like his mom! Was he an adopted child?





Charlie Puth's fans suppose that the singer might have been adopted by his mother. He looks quite different!

Charlie Puth has become a world-wide known singer many of whose songs have become real hits within the last several years. The star has collaborated with many other singers. Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa's song «See You Again» has captured the hearts of millions of listeners in many countries. It has got almost five billion views on YouTube. Charlie Puth created popular «Meghan Trainor» along with Meghan Trainor in 2015. The singer's cooperation with Gabby Barrett has recently given birth to their common track «I Hope». This year, Puth has performed «Thing For You» with David Guetta and Martin Solveig. Probably the latest song by Charlie Puth is «Girlfriend» which premiered in July, 2020.

These days, Charlie Puth has shared a nice picture of himself and his mother on his official Instagram page. The singer is depicted with his mother in a restaurant. His mom looks attractive and active; however, Charlie does not look like his mother at all. The latter seems to be very young too. But even though the woman hardly has any similarities with her son, Charlie certainly loves her a lot! What a beautiful photo!

Charlie Puth has announced on is Twitter that he turned 29 on December 2, 2020. Of course, he received many greeting from his fans who consider him to be a legend. They wished the star to never care for anything that makes him sad.