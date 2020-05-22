© Instagram / Charlize Theron





Charlize Theron, “Mad Max” star, has presented a trailer to the new movie with her





Charlize Theron has shared a cool trailer of «The Old Guard» hero movie that will be released soon this year. It seems to be a great action film!

The actress got prominent with the role of Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 biographical crime movie «Monster». Post-apocalyptic movie «Mad Max: Fury Road» made in 2015 united her with her co-star, Tom Hardy; however, the couple did not go along well and quarreled too often. Only recently they admitted the end of their feud.

© Instagram / Charlize Theron





In «The Old Guard», Charlize Theron performs the role of Andy (Andromache of Scythia). Even though the movie hasn't seen the world yet, the actress decided to present the cast team to the audience. According to the majority of comments, Theron's followers on Instagram can't wait to watch the film. They are pleased to see the «extraordinary individuals.»

Charlize Theron's fans love just about everything about the celebrity – her hair, voice, and the incredible play. She is good in all ways! They are looking forward to her new movie and love the trailer. Some people are so in love with Charlize Theron that they have watched all her movies. In the following video, the actress shows her deleting the scene from «The Old Guard». That's funny!