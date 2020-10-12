© Instagram / Charlize Theron





Charlize Theron declared her goal in life. That's surprising!





Charlize Theron has left a curious message on her official Instagram page. She revealed her choice in life.

Charlize Theron has starred in a great number of films but she is probably best known for the role of a longtime prostitute, Aileen Wuornos, in the 2003 crime drama «Monster». She also appeared in such legendary movies as the 2000 crime action film «Reindeer Games» and the 2015 action adventure movie «Mad Max: Fury Road».

© Instagram / Charlize Theron





In her fresh post on Instagram, the actress stated that she challenges Chelsea Handler on the Day of the Girl. The celebrity is sure that «when a girl finds her power to make different choices that change her life, it inspires others to do so too». She was supposed to be financially dependent. She chose to be financially independent. Charlize also asked her followers to tag one friend to share their supposed to / chose to story. Theron has added a couple of her amazing photos one of which depicts her when she was a girl of 12 or 13. The star's followers say she still has the same cute face as ever.

Charlize Theron was impressed by the fact that she got four People's Choice award nominations. She is so thankful to people! It makes her «so happy that «The Old Guard» movie resonated with so many of you around the world». The actress feels honored to be in such epic company.