10 white ankle boots like Charlize Theron





Charlize Theron is already in a spring mood. While other fashionistas including Pernille Teisbeck, Hayley Bieber and Bella Hadid are trying on rubber boots with chunky soles, the American actress opted for elegant white ankle boots.

So, the other day Charlize got into the lenses of photographers when she was heading to the trendy Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

She was wearing a flying blue shirt-cut dress with a light pleated hem that easily made friends with white ankle boots and a bohemian hat. In her hands, the actress carried a nude-colored coat and a Louis Vuitton Twist MM bag.

Inspired by the streetstyle image of Charlize Theron, Vogue.ua decided to collect 10 fashionable pairs of ankle boots in a white shade - from the trendy model with a curly heel Amina Muaddi to elegant Valentino ankle boots.